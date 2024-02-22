Jordan, Canada Strengthen Development Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zeina Touqan, met with Canadian Development Minister Ahmed Hussen to discuss ongoing development cooperation programs as part of the Middle East support strategy.According to a ministry statement Thursday, Touqan expressed gratitude for Canada's consistent support in critical sectors such as education, economic development, women's empowerment, and aiding Syrian refugees. She emphasized the role of this assistance in advancing national development goals outlined in the 2023-2025 Economic Modernization Vision.Touqan outlined the progress of current projects backed by Canada, emphasizing their significance in executing impactful programs for national development.The meeting finalized arrangements for announcing a series of new development projects worth approximately 95 million Canadian dollars. These initiatives, spanning education, environment, energy, digitization, entrepreneurship, and women's economic empowerment, are slated for implementation between 2024 and 2025, with agreements expected to be signed by the end of March.Highlighted among the upcoming projects are support for the Aqaba Marine Reserve, teacher training, strategic plans for the education sector, vocational and technical education shifts, and sustainable energy promotion.Touqan also outlined future economic and development priorities, including education, water resources, and women's economic participation, stressing the importance of maintaining Jordan as a priority for Canadian development aid. She underscored the significance of international backing for Jordan's response plan to the Syrian crisis.The discussion also touched upon Jordan's ongoing access to global concessional financing mechanisms, particularly crucial for refugee-hosting countries like Jordan.Hussen affirmed that Canada's new aid package would bolster essential projects aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision, praising Jordan's regional role, especially in hosting Syrian refugees.He reiterated Canada's commitment to supporting Jordan's development priorities, particularly in education, vocational training, and women's empowerment, reflecting the strong ties between the two nations.