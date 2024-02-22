Personal Touch Skincare Introduces New Sugar Exfoliating Scrub For Dry Lips

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 22 Feb 2024: Personal Touch Skincare is thrilled to announce the launch of our latest skincare innovation: the Sugar Exfoliating Scrub for Dry Lips. Crafted with care and precision, this premium lip scrub is designed to transform your lip care routine and leave your lips irresistibly smooth and soft.



Featuring the finest sugar particles, our lip scrub provides gentle yet effective exfoliation, helping to eliminate dry, flaky skin and reveal the smoothest lips you've ever had. But what sets our scrub apart is our meticulous selection of ingredients:

Squalane: Known for its hydrating properties, squalane replenishes moisture and locks it in, ensuring long-lasting hydration and a protective barrier against environmental stressors.



Jojoba Oil: With its soothing and nourishing qualities, jojoba oil helps to keep lips soft and supple.

Costliest Rice Germ Oil from USA: Sourced meticulously, rice germ oil reduces inflammation, evens skin tone, and boosts collagen production for plump, juicy-looking lips.

Gentle Exfoliator with Soothing Ingredients: Our scrub not only exfoliates but also soothes, thanks to a blend of carefully selected ingredients that pamper your lips during the exfoliation process.

Controls Lip Pores: Heavy exfoliation can sometimes lead to enlarged pores, but our scrub helps to control this, leaving your lips looking smooth and refined.



After months of research and testing, we're thrilled to introduce our Sugar Exfoliating Scrub for Dry Lips to our customers, said Ashish Jawa, Founder of Personal Touch Skincare. "We believe that everyone deserves to have smooth, hydrated lips, and our scrub is designed to deliver just that."



To use, simply lightly moisten your lips with water, dispense a suitable amount of scrub onto your finger, and gently massage your lips in small circular motions. Wait 2-5 minutes, then rinse. For best results, follow up with a hydrating lip balm. And remember, use no more than twice a week to avoid over-exfoliation.



Experience the ultimate lip care routine with Personal Touch Skincare's Sugar Exfoliating Scrub for Dry Lips. Visit to learn more and shop now.



About Personal Touch Skincare:

Personal Touch Skincare is your trusted destination for high-quality skincare products at affordable prices. From milky cleansers to sunscreen lotions, we offer a wide range of products designed to cater to all your skincare needs. Our mission is to provide luxurious skincare solutions without breaking the bank, using only the finest ingredients, including premium Korean extracts.



