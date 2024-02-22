Denmark Announces Signing Of Security Agreement With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Denmark has announced the signing of a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, guaranteeing assistance for the next 10 years.

This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Ukrinform reports citing Barron's.

"The agreement means that future military and civilian support will be established in a framework for the next 10 years in a bilateral political agreement," Denmark's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The support will be financed by Denmark's Ukraine Foundation, currently valued at $10 billion.

announces new aid package for Ukraine and F-16 deliver

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in accordance with the agreements reached by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the Munich Security Conference, Ukraine held another round of talks with Denmark on a bilateral security agreement.

Ukraine has signed security agreements with the UK, Germany, and France.