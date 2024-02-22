               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russians Attack Beryslav With Drone, Civilian Wounded


2/22/2024 9:12:32 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, with a drone, wounding a 49-year-old man.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook.

“A 49-year-old local resident came under an enemy drone attack in Beryslav,” the pores reads.

The was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to both legs from the explosion.

Read also: Enemy shells village in Kherson region, killing man

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of February 22, the Russian forces shelled the village of Lvove, Beryslav district, Kherson region. A man was killed in his yard as a result of the shelling.

