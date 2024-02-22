Russians Attack Beryslav With Drone, Civilian Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, with a drone, wounding a 49-year-old man.
According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook.
“A 49-year-old local resident came under an enemy drone attack in Beryslav,” the pores reads.
The was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to both legs from the explosion. Read also:
Enemy shells village in Kherson
region, killing man
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of February 22, the Russian forces shelled the village of Lvove, Beryslav district, Kherson region. A man was killed in his yard as a result of the shelling.
MENAFN22022024000193011044ID1107886846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.