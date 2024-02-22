Russians Attack Beryslav With Drone, Civilian Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, with a drone, wounding a 49-year-old man.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook.

“A 49-year-old local resident came under an enemy drone attack in Beryslav,” the pores reads.

The was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to both legs from the explosion.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of February 22, the Russian forces shelled the village of Lvove, Beryslav district, Kherson region. A man was killed in his yard as a result of the shelling.