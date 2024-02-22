Yermak, Italian Ambassador Discuss Preparation Of Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine Pier Francesco Zazo to discuss the preparation of a bilateral security agreement with Italy in the framework of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

That's according to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"We have already signed security documents with the UK, Germany and France. We have good dynamics with Italy as well. Given this year's Italian presidency of the G7, a bilateral security agreement with Italy is extremely important for Ukraine," Yermak emphasized.

He thanked Italy for endorsing the Peace Summit holding.

The parties also discussed preparations for the G7 Summit.

As reported by Ukrinform, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with the leaders of 82 foreign diplomatic missions in Ukraine to prepare for the inaugural Peace Summit at the head of state and government level.

