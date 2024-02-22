German Eastern Business Association Supervisory Board Chair Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser, Chairperson of the Supervisory
Board of the German Eastern Business Association has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency, dear President Aliyev,
Allow me to take this opportunity to congratulate you on
election as President of Azerbaijan. On behalf of the German
Eastern Business Association, I wish you much strength and success
in your office.
You are leading Azerbaijan in turbulent geopolitical times,
which have become even more challenging with Russia's war against
Ukraine. Azerbaijan has an important role to play as a logistics
partner, as an important supplier of fossil fuels and increasingly
as a partner in renewable energies.
In addition to its important economic function, your country
also plays an important role in regional cooperation. From the
point of view of the German economy, it is of central importance
that the process of understanding with the region is successfully
continued. We therefore welcome the agreement on Baku as the host
city of COP29, which is a result of this process of understanding,
and congratulate you on this.
From 26 to 29 February 2024, the German Eastern Business
Association, in cooperation with the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of
Commerce Abroad, will lead a 50-member delegation of German
companies to Baku. We are in close contact with the Azerbaijani
Embassy in Berlin for planning purposes and would be very pleased
if the announced meeting with you, Mr. President, could take
place.
Yours sincerely,
Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser
Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the German Eastern
Business Association"
