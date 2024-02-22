Students Trained With The Support Of Azercell Took Home Medals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani schoolchildren won 1 gold and 1 bronze medal in "InfO(1)Cup" programming competition

The VIII InfO(1)Cup school programming competition was held in the Republic of Romania from February 9–18, 2024. An online format was used for the tournament. Young people supported by Azercell demonstrated successful performance and won 1 gold and 1 bronze medal in Olympiad, where 135 schoolchildren from 13 countries tested their programming skills.

Aykhan Demirli, a 10th-grade student at the Academic Lyceum named after Z. Aliyeva, was awarded the gold medal, while Raul Jafarli, a 10th-grade student at the Baku Physics-Mathematics and Informatics Biased Lyceum, took home the bronze. It is worth noting that this is the first gold medal won by Azerbaijani schoolchildren in this competition. To date, they have won a total of 3 silver and 3 bronze medals in the same competition.

The preparation process of national teams for international Olympiads in Informatics has been carried out since the year of 2017 by the Institute of Education within the framework of the cooperation agreement signed between "Azercell Telecom" LLC and the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan. During this period, our schoolchildren have successfully participated in various international Olympiads and competitions, winning a total of 60 medals, including 4 gold, 16 silver, and 40 bronze medals.