Students Trained With The Support Of Azercell Took Home Medals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani schoolchildren won 1 gold and 1 bronze
medal in "InfO(1)Cup" programming competition
The VIII InfO(1)Cup school programming competition was held in
the Republic of Romania from February 9–18, 2024. An online format
was used for the tournament. Young people supported by Azercell
demonstrated successful performance and won 1 gold and 1 bronze
medal in Olympiad, where 135 schoolchildren from 13 countries
tested their programming skills.
Aykhan Demirli, a 10th-grade student at the Academic Lyceum
named after Z. Aliyeva, was awarded the gold medal, while Raul
Jafarli, a 10th-grade student at the Baku Physics-Mathematics and
Informatics Biased Lyceum, took home the bronze. It is worth noting
that this is the first gold medal won by Azerbaijani schoolchildren
in this competition. To date, they have won a total of 3 silver and
3 bronze medals in the same competition.
The preparation process of national teams for international
Olympiads in Informatics has been carried out since the year of
2017 by the Institute of Education within the framework of the
cooperation agreement signed between "Azercell Telecom" LLC and the
Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
During this period, our schoolchildren have successfully
participated in various international Olympiads and competitions,
winning a total of 60 medals, including 4 gold, 16 silver, and 40
bronze medals.
