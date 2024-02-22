               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order To Mark Centenary Of Suleyman Alasgarov


2/22/2024 9:12:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Suleyman Alasgarov, Azernews reports.

According to the order, the year 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the renowned Azerbaijani composer, conductor, State Prize laureate, and People's artist Suleyman Eyyub oghlu Alasgarov, whose operettas, operas, symphonic mugham, suites, cantatas, chamber-vocal and instrumental works had brought great recognition. Additionally, his noteworthy contributions to nurturing young musicians during his extensive pedagogical career are duly acknowledged.

MENAFN22022024000195011045ID1107886839

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search