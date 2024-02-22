President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order To Mark Centenary Of Suleyman Alasgarov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
an order to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Suleyman Alasgarov, Azernews reports.
According to the order, the year 2024 marks the 100th
anniversary of the renowned Azerbaijani composer, conductor, State
Prize laureate, and People's artist Suleyman Eyyub oghlu Alasgarov,
whose operettas, operas, symphonic mugham, suites, cantatas,
chamber-vocal and instrumental works had brought great recognition.
Additionally, his noteworthy contributions to nurturing young
musicians during his extensive pedagogical career are duly
acknowledged.
