Azerbaijani FM Receives EU Special Representative For South Caucasus

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Toivo
Klaar, Special Representative of the European Union in the South
Caucasus, Azernews reports, citing Foreign
Ministry.
Jeyhun Bayramov informed Toivo Klaar that the Armenian
provocation is aimed at striking a blow to the peace process
The sides discussed the current state of Azerbaijan-European
Union relations, the process of normalization of relations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the prospects of the draft peace
agreement.
After a long period of stability, the Foreign Minister noted
that the Armenian provocation, which resulted in the wounding of an
Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of sniper fire without any
provoking factors, was aimed at derailing the peace process.
"Regarding the draft peace agreement, Azerbaijan's regular
comments were presented to the Armenian side, and we are interested
in starting the negotiation process in this direction. At the same
time, the continuing claims to the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of our country in the Armenian Constitution,
legislative acts, international organizations and courts are
inadmissible," the information reads.
At the meeting the sides also exchanged views on bilateral and
regional issues of mutual interest.
