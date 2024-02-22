Garabagh University To Commence Its Activities This Academic Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
The Education and Science Ministry (MES) presented the
directions of the Garabagh University's activities, faculties,
goals, and future plans of the university, and gave information
about the ongoing work.
The Director of the Presidential Administration's Department of
Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism, and Religious
Affairs, Farah Aliyeva, and the Education and Science Minister Emin
Amrullayev, along with the rectors of universities and Azerbaijani
scholars living abroad participated. The meeting discussed the
application of local and international experience in the
university.
It is worth noting that the revival of historical educational
traditions in Garabagh and meeting the demand for highly qualified
personnel in line with the region's socio-economic needs have been
set as goals by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
The participants of the event shared their recommendations on
the university's activities and emphasized that Garabagh has always
produced talented individuals, and the current initiatives are a
continuation of this tradition.
During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on
establishing a modern environment for the university's educational
areas and academic staff, by providing all services on the
university campus and creating an ecosystem that supports creative
projects based on scientific research.
It should be mentioned that Garabagh University will start its
activities in the academic year of 2024-2025. In the initial stage,
the plan is to provide education to nearly 1000 students at the
university.
