Garabagh University To Commence Its Activities This Academic Year

The Education and Science Ministry (MES) presented the directions of the Garabagh University's activities, faculties, goals, and future plans of the university, and gave information about the ongoing work, Azernews reports.

The Director of the Presidential Administration's Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism, and Religious Affairs, Farah Aliyeva, and the Education and Science Minister Emin Amrullayev, along with the rectors of universities and Azerbaijani scholars living abroad participated. The meeting discussed the application of local and international experience in the university.

It is worth noting that the revival of historical educational traditions in Garabagh and meeting the demand for highly qualified personnel in line with the region's socio-economic needs have been set as goals by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The participants of the event shared their recommendations on the university's activities and emphasized that Garabagh has always produced talented individuals, and the current initiatives are a continuation of this tradition.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on establishing a modern environment for the university's educational areas and academic staff, by providing all services on the university campus and creating an ecosystem that supports creative projects based on scientific research.

It should be mentioned that Garabagh University will start its activities in the academic year of 2024-2025. In the initial stage, the plan is to provide education to nearly 1000 students at the university.