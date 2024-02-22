Bitcoin Etfs Represent 260,000 BTC Under Management

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The collective management of Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs represents over 260,000 BTC distributed across various funds.

Recent statistics underscore a significant accumulation of Bitcoin within exchange-traded funds. Leading the charge is iShares by BlackRock (IBIT), which boasts a holding of nearly 116,000 BTC, closely followed by Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF (FBTC), managing over 83,000 BTC. This change comes just five weeks after BTC ETFs started trading, disproving any questions about their popularity, as noted by well-known analyst Nate Geraci.

It is important to note that this significant rise in BTC ETF holdings is happening at a time when these kinds of financial tools have barely started to generate appeal. Whether they will become more appealing, remains uncertain, but the initial performance makes industry experts hopeful.

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge

The recent surge of inflows into BTC ETFs signals people are becoming more confident in the Bitcoin market. While Grayscale has decreased its BTC holdings, iShares and Fidelity have increased their stakes.

On-chain data providers confirm substantial netflows into BTC exchanged traded funds. CryptoQuant analysts show that if the current buying trend continues, BTC's price could hit $112,000 within the year, which would be a record high.

Even the most pessimistic predictions indicate a rise to at least $55,000, which isn't far off the current price level. Assuming that is the highest point of the rally, the impact of ETFs will be fairly subdued.