Kucoin Ventures Backs Crystal Fun To Boost Decentralized Gaming

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) KuCoin Ventures has announced its support for Crystal Fun, a blockchain game development firm, to advance the decentralization of gaming platforms.

Crystal Fun has successfully released four blockchain games: Endless War, STARFALL2312, Survivor, and OUTER. OUTER just finished its first round of testing. The exact breakdown of the investment has not been made public, but the funds are believed to help Crystal Fun's plans to release games on its gaming platform all year.

KuCoin's first investment deal of the month was a“strategic investment” in Ta-da, a tool for collecting and validating data for AI training. This is their second investment deal of the month. Details about how much investment Ta-da had were not made public, though.

Blockchain technology is a vital part of a period of change that will completely change the gaming industry. KuCoin Ventures is backing Crystal Fun, putting it at the front of this big shift in the way things are done.

Crystal Fun's Vision and KuCoin Ventures' Confidence

Crystal Fun isn't just making games-their portfolio includes highly anticipated titles like OUTER and Endless War-they're also building huge worlds where every player's actions have big effects, thanks to the decentralized nature of blockchain.

KuCoin Ventures, KuCoin's investment arm, said in a press release on Feb. 20 that the“strategic investment” shows how confident they are in“web3 gaming's transformative potential to reshape the entertainment landscape.“

Seed capital of $5 million was given to Crystal Fun by Actoz Soft, Waterdrip Capital, aelf Blockchain, and other investors.

With help from well-known systems like Unity and Unreal Engine, adding blockchain to games does more than make the graphics and gameplay better. Building long-lasting economic systems inside games, giving players real value, and turning every action inside the game into a possible investment chance are all part of the plan.