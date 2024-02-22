Ripple CEO Dives Into XRP ETF Rumors

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently tackled the hot-button topics of a potential XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) launch and the current landscape of cryptocurrency regulation.

During his conversation, Garlinghouse pointed out that Ripple's recent court wins over the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were turning points that made it clear that the industry needs more precise rules.

When discussing XRP's legal battles with the SEC, Garlinghouse said the agency should give crypto companies clear rules instead of relying on enforcement actions.

Ripple's Non-Security Status Affirmed

He mentioned that judges have consistently ruled in XRP's favor, saying that XRP is not a security.

Even though there are problems, Garlinghouse still hopes that regulations will become clear, whether the SEC agrees or Congress steps in.

When asked about the possibility of an XRP ETF, Garlinghouse was optimistic. He compared it to the early days of the stock market when diversification was an essential way to control risk. He thought a Bitcoin ETF was approved, showing that the courts are ready to disagree with the SEC.

Garlinghouse said that talks about an XRP ETF might be happening, but he didn't say for sure. This shows that Ripple might entertain such a move.

He stated,“We would certainly welcome it. And I think it's inevitable that there'll be, you know, multiple ETFs around different tokens.”