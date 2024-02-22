Zilliqa Debuts New Skill2earn Gaming Approach

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Blockchain project Zilliqa has revealed plans to launch a new gaming approach, Skill2Earn.

Despite the recent crypto boom, sentiments surrounding the future of Zilliqa and blockchain-based gaming have been relatively neutral, bordering on indifference. Nonetheless, this new approach can propel Zilliqa to gain more traction among web3 developers.

Zilliqa's New Skill2Earn Model

Since the inception of blockchain gaming, the industry has continued to thrive as gaming projects increasingly adopted the traditional play2earn model, which has offered users the opportunity to create wealth while having fun.

To challenge this widely adopted system, Zilliqa's new approach to gameplay rewards comes as an effort to revolutionize and transform Web3 gaming and entertainment by introducing a new concept that transcends the usual style of earning rewards for just playing games.

With an emphasis on skills and incentives, Zilliqa expects Skill2Earn to fuel healthy competition among blockchain gamers while allowing them access to a sustainable reward structure.

Instead of focusing solely on playing time, Skill2Earn places more concern on the player's skill and enjoyment, prioritizing high performance among blockchain gamers.

Not Only For Gamers

According to Zilliqa, while its latest innovation centers on blockchain gaming, it also extends to the broad entertainment industry.

Zilliqa's integration with Winners Circle, a renowned club for horse racing fans, will pioneer the deployment of Skill2Earn in the entertainment space. This project will deploy Skill2Earn as an incentive scheme to reward viewers of the featured Racing League competitions on its platform.

While it is still uncertain what the future holds for Zilliqa, it is essential to note that adopting this model by web3 projects will mean massive expansion for the Zilliqa network, thereby propelling Zilliqa to gain more traction.