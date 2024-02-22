Teachers In North Waziristan Shut Down Schools, Demand Apology And Assurance

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The All Teachers Association in North Waziristan took a stand by closing all educational institutions today, staging a protest in front of the Miranshah Press Club. The teachers expressed grievances over mistreatment and physical assault during recent elections, where they claimed that results on Form 45 were altered, and they were subjected to violence.

Aziz Dawar, the president of the All Teachers Association, condemned the ill-treatment and torture suffered by teachers during the elections. The incident not only humiliated them but also caused mental distress among their colleagues.

He outlined the association's demands, emphasizing that despite presenting these demands to the government, there has been a lack of serious consideration.

Dawar clarified that if their demands are not addressed promptly, teachers will boycott national duties such as participating in polio campaigns, election duties, and census activities in the future.

The teachers demand an official apology for the disrespectful treatment they endured and seek assurance that such abuse will not occur in the future, emphasizing the need for better treatment and respect for their profession.

In a strong display of protest, all educational institutions in North Waziristan have been closed until the government acknowledges and addresses the concerns raised by the All Teachers Association. The closure is a tangible demonstration of the teachers' resolve to secure their rights and ensure fair treatment in the future.