Art 370 Led To Over 40,000 Deaths In Kashmir: Amit Shah

Amit Shah made the remarks while addressing BJP National Convention in New Delhi today. Thousands of BJP delegates and leaders are taking part in the 2-day national convention of the party, which is being held months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the convention, Amit Shah, said that when the constitution came into being it was decided that Article 370 is temporary, which means it needs to be struck down at an appropriate time, but due to appeasement politics that appropriate time never came in 70 years under the Congress rule.

“Due to Article 370 terrorism and separatism increased in Kashmir, Pakistan got a chance to enter Kashmir and over 40,000 people got killed, but appeasement politics didn't allow it to scrap Article 370,” he said.

Shah said that the people of the country gave majority to the PM Modi-led government for the second time and on August 05, 2019, PM Modi struck down Article 370 once for all and today Kashmir is touching new heights of development. (KNS)

