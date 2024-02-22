Video: Unregulated Soaring Prices Of Fruits And Vegetables Leave Consumers Struggling

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) In Kashmir, the absence of governmental price regulation on fruits and vegetables has sparked concern among locals.
With prices soaring, consumers face challenges, while locally established fruit and vegetable wholesalers in the region are deciding the prices on daily basis.
ADVERTISEMENT
Calling for an need for rate regulations, locals say the void left by government regulation underscores the need for comprehensive solutions to ensure fair pricing and stability in essential food items in the region.
MENAFN22022024000215011059ID1107886769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.