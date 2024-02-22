India Bringing Back Its Ancient Idols From Abroad: PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Uttar Pradesh- The circle of time has moved, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, noting that the country is not only bringing back its ancient idols from abroad but also getting record foreign investment.
Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham temple here in Uttar Pradesh, he said on one hand places of pilgrimage are being developed and, on the other, cities are getting hi-tech infrastructure.
The programme was attended by seers and religious leaders from across the country.
“Our ancient idols are being brought back from abroad and we are getting record foreign investment, the circle of time has moved,” the prime minister said and highlighted that“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had encouraged us to take pride in our identity”.
Modi, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, also unveiled a model of the temple.
The Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Krishnam.
