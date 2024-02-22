AC Restores 'Waiting List' Provision For Govt Recruitments

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The AC decided to withdraw the amendments made out in the J&K Civil Services Decentralization and Recruitment Rules, 2010 earlier in terms of S.O 496 of 2023, J&K, Appointment of Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020 vide S.O497 of 2023, J&K Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2018 vide S.O498 of 2023 and also in the Business Regulations of JKPSC/JKSSB, and other rules/regulations in any other department/ service ab-initio.

It was also decided to grant one time exemption to recruiting agencies to draw up wait list within six months, for those select lists, which have been issued since earlier decision. However this shall be subject to the condition that such wait list(s) are drawn within validity period of the select list and resultant vacancies on account of non-joining of selected candidates have not been

re-advertised.

The decision shall help in timely filing up of vacancies, with additional benefits such as avoidance of delays in re-referral of vacancies, reduction of time consumed in subsequent selections, and allow candidates to secure employment before attainment of upper-age limit.

