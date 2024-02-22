Govt Begins Massive Recruitment Drive To Strengthen J & K Police

Pertinently, the posts of Constable in J&K Police were last advertised in the year 2019 and now about 4022 posts are being advertised, which shall result in strengthening of ranks of constabulary in the vital security force unit of the UT Police. This will greatly help in reinforcing the capability of law enforcement to effectively address various security challenges and maintain peace and order.

This initiative will not only contribute towards enhancing the overall security apparatus of Jammu & Kashmir, but shall also open doors of employment opportunities for the local youth. The J&K Police was feeling the strain of manpower crunch stemming from the absence of recruitment at Constable level, which was affecting the operational readiness and delivery mechanism.

The recruitment process will be conducted soon by the Services Selection Board, for the aspiring candidates to apply and participate in the upcoming recruitment process. This also reflects government's resolve of generating employment opportunities for local youth.

As per break up of these 4022 posts, there are 1689 vacancies of Constables (J&K Armed/IRP), 100 of Constable SDRF, 502 of Constable (Telecom), 20 of Constable (Driver) and 22 posts of Constable (Photography) under the UT cadre while there are 1689 vacancies of Constable Executive Police in the divisional cadre including 1249 posts for Jammu and 440 posts for Kashmir.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now