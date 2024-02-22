Letter To Editor | Pulsating Pakistan Peril

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also PM Modi To Launch Rs 30,500 Cr Development Projects In Jammu Today Multi-tier Security For PM Modi's Jammu Visit

File Photo

It was quite obvious that Imran Khan's inswingers and outswingers may not work wonders in the political field. The power of balance in Pakistan is poised on a fragile platform. Sharif, Zardari and Khan constitute a lopsided triangle. All three are high-stakes gamblers in the no limits political casino. The croupier owner is the army. All three know that this is their last throw of dice. The 2024 Pakistan elections will be remembered as one in which leaders fought to stay out of power, after the results came in. The Sharifs and Bhutto's have turned the“etiquette” into a strained joke. Who is the first – is a question mark. Nawaz Sharif has stepped aside for his brother Shehbaz to become Prime Minister. He is still hoping to be promoted to saviour when history summons. The Pakistani people suffer forever.

C.K. Subramaniam

