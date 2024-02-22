Schools Flouting Admission Fee Ban-Probe Ordered Against 2 Prominent Schools

The complaint, lodged jointly by residents of the neighboring areas, accuses both schools of refusing admission and unlawfully charging banned admission fees in violation of directives from competent authorities.

The directive from the Chief Education Officer (CEO), issued via order no CEO/Gbl/Estt/Pvt-Sch/1798-1803 on February 17, 2024, instructs the Deputy Chief Education Officer (Dy. CEO) of Ganderbal and the Principal of GHSS Tullamulla to conduct an inspection of the private schools and launch a thorough inquiry into the matter. The directive mandates the submission of a detailed report, along with clear recommendations, within two days.

The complaint underscores the alleged refusal of admission by the two educational institutions and their purported demand for banned admission fees which contravenes orders from government regarding such fees.

DSEK said that section 13 of Right to Education Act 2009 clarifies that no school or person shall, while admitting a child, collect any capitation fee. It also said that any school or person, if in contravention of the provision of sub-section(1), receives a capitation fee, shall be punishable with fine which may extend to ten times the capitation fee charged.

It is pertinent to mention, parents of students in Kashmir's private schools have been raising the voice against the hefty amounts of money charged by many private schools in the name of admission fees.

Despite authorities strict ban on private schools charging admission fees from parents, numerous complaints persist, indicating that many schools continue to impose such fees under various guises like development fees or capitation fees.

This development signals a proactive stance by the government in addressing complaints related to private schools compliance with regulations and ensuring fair practices in the admission process.

In December 2023, the committee for fixation and regulation of fee of private schools (FFRC) warned school administrators not to charge admission fees during the ongoing admission process in Jammu and Kashmir in violation of the established statute.

