Kashmir-Based Architect Akshay Kaul Gets ID Honours Award 2024

ID – India's foremost design event – this year was held in New Delhi from February 15 to 18. India Design brings together the best of Indian and international names from the field of architecture, design, and interiors under one place.

Akshay Kaul, whose roots trace back to Seher-i-Khas, Habba Kadal, and Aaali Kadal through his parents, has worked a lot in Kashmir. He specializes in the field of ecological planning, landscape planning and design.

He has more than 30 years of work experience in India and USA in practice and teaching. He has advised on the Master Plan and Smart City for Srinagar and other cities in India, on large scale campus planning and design, hospitality projects focussing on ecological sensitive planning and design

He received his master's degree in landscape architecture from College of Environmental Science and Forestry, State University of New York, Syracuse, USA and Oxford University, UK.

He was Advisor to Rajasthan Government on State Urban Agenda for Rajasthan for Master Planning for City of Jaipur and urban environmental development and heritage conservation issues has been on several expert committees for conservation of natural and heritage landscape including Teen Murti Bhavan, CDP tool kit by UNESCO for Heritage component for Cities of Madurai, Srinagar.

He served as a Professor in Practice at Manipal University Jaipur until recently, where he played a pivotal role in setting up a unique program in Masters in Landscape Architecture. He has been a visiting faculty at Jamia Millia Islamia Masters program in Recreation Architecture and Adjunct Professor in Department of Architecture, DIT University Dehradun.

He has been a visiting faculty at the Department of Landscape, School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, TVB School of Habitat Studies (TVB SCH), New Delhi, Sushant School of Art and Architecture, Gurgaon. He has conducted workshops in landscape architecture and ecological planning for leading hotels, institutions, industries, NGO's and various other agencies.

He has garnered numerous international awards, including recognition for his landscape work on Raas Jodhpur, honored as the best building at the World Architecture Festival in Barcelona in 2011. He also received the International Award for Living Design City Competition for Sustainable Cities – 2011.

He has also won the International Competition Design for South Asian University, 2010, New Delhi. Rethinking the Future Award for Residence, 2015 in New Delhi. 2A Asia Architecture Award Vienna 2016 for Patna River Front. He has won National Competition for Master Planning for Campus for Institute of Public Health and Management, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat and Islamic University of Science and Technology, Avantipora, Kashmir.

