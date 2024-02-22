Man Dies After Being Attacked By Cousin In North Kashmir's Hajin, Accused Arrested

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 36-year-old man was killed after being attacked by his cousin brother following an altercation between two families in Hajin area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Monday.
Reports quoting an official said that the man identified as Ghulam Mohiuddin Parray was attacked by his cousin Shabir Ahmad Parray after a fight between two families last evening.
He said Ghulam Mohiuddin got injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital where from he was shifted to SKIMS Soura.“He said that he succumbed to his injuries today.”
He said that the accused has been arrested and a case under the relevant sections of the law has been registered.
