Casteist Society, Casteist Comments

A few days back, I came across an official communication issued by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Langate in Kupwara district wherein he made a casteist remark which was like undermining the other community.



The forest officer had gone for an inspection of a forest check post in Langate area and found a Forest Guard dressed 'improperly'. The official was wearing a Kashmiri Pheran (Long woollen cloak) and DFO reprimanded him and called him a 'Shepherd'.



The grammatically poor official letter making these remarks was deeply casteist. This letter issued by the Divisional Forest Officer Langate on February 17th 2024 reads as:

“During my surprise inspection of the forest check post Langate on 17.02.2024 at 12:25 PM one forest official named Bashir Ahmad Dhobi, Forest Guard, was found wearing Pheran and looking like a Shepherd. The territorial forest officials are part of a disciplined force and are always duty bound to wear proper dress code while performing their duties at sensitive postings.

Therefore, pending departmental enquiry Shri Bashir Ahmad Dhobi Forest Guard is hereby placed under suspension attached with Range Office Rafiabad with immediate effect. The Range Officer Mawar will make an internal arrangements in place of suspended official till suitable staff is posted in the said check post.”



This author got hold of this official communication and I posted this on social media and sought an apology from the said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO). Several people commented and demanded a written apology and some even demanded the officer's suspension for hurting Shepherd communities like Gujjars, Bakerwals or Chopans of J&K. Infact, many

Gujjar, Chopan and tribal activists like Guftar Chowdhary, Ghulam Mohiudin Chopan, Abdul Ahad Chopan, Chowdhary Javaid from Rajouri condemned the DFO Langate for making such derogatory comments on an official document.



By February 20th 2024 afternoon the DFO issued a corrigendum and sought an apology on social media as well. The officer in his fresh official communication said:

“The word Shepherd inadvertently crept is hereby expunged from the records as mentioned in the forest order no: 43 of 2023-24 dated 17.02.2024 issued under endorsement No: DFO/LGT/ Estt 2023-24/3628-32 dated 17.02.2024”



The officer didn't seek an apology through this corrigendum but recorded his video byte which was carried on social media wherein he sought an apology from people who were hurt and also added that he used the word Shepherd unintentionally.



Let us be proud of our Pheran



Centuries of colonial rule taught us to look upon ourselves as an inferior race. In Kashmiri context, we would feel awkward wearing a Pheran in Govt offices or public places or during different social gatherings.

Things changed gradually and now the same pheran is not only worn by many men and women in Kashmir proudly but even the former US Secretary of State wore it in India after she was gifted one by noted Kashmiri handicrafts businessman Manzoor Wangnoo when she visited New Delhi some decades back. The pheran is now worn by many elite women across India as well. Unfortunately, we still have people in our society who take this dress as a sign of inferiority or backwardness. We need to get rid of this mindset.



The DFO Langate called his Forest Guard a 'shepherd' because he was wearing a Pheran at his workplace. I won't argue whether Pheran should be allowed in Govt offices or not but the DFO's derogatory comments were unwarranted.



Had this blunder been committed by some non-Kashmiri officer it would have been a huge news but unfortunately our own officers and people are undermining our rich heritage and culture imposition of English culture has impacted our mental growth and this continues to be prevalent in our society even now which is a matter of serious concern.

US and British citizens feel proud wearing a Kashmiri pheran and we Kashmiris ridicule our officials for wearing this dress at the workplace.

If the pheran of the forest guard was really shabby and looked awkward, the

DFO shouldn't have mentioned the word Pheran in the official letter. He could have said that the official was not in a proper dress.

The DFO not only called his official shepherd but also undermined the Kashmiri dress Pheran as well.



Conclusion



The intention of writing this piece is not to make a personal attack on the Divisional Forest Officer Langate for his derogatory comments against the Shepherd community or Kashmiri Pheran but the idea is to make people aware about our mental slavery which continues

to prevail in our society.



We should be proud of our pastoralist

community which infact

has been a prophetic profession. We should also be proud of our culture, food and dress as well. Never undermine this even if you don't like your own dress or food.

There are many people in our society who make casteist comments intentionally but as far as the DFO Langate is concerned I believe his comments were unintentional. Had this been intentional, he wouldn't have mentioned it in an official document.



Let us pledge to respect our working class – the Chopans, Gujjars, Bakerwals, Fishermen, Sweeper community, Carpenters, Blacksmiths etc.



We need to respect our dress and culture as well and come out of this colonial mindset and thinking. We should feel proud of our heritage, our culture, and our forefathers. We must go back to our roots and give up our colonial mindset and teach our children to take pride in their culture and traditions.



Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer



