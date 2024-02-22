Kashmir Fruit Growers Welcome New Railway Connectivity

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The train connectivity to Kashmir, which has limited connectivity with the rest of the country, will prove beneficial not only for the general public but also for the fruit growers of Kashmir.

Bashir Ahmad Basheer, chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, told the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Kashmir's limited connectivity makes train connectivity a valuable addition in the long run.

He said the train connectivity will facilitate fruit growers in transporting their produce to different states, making transportation easier and more efficient. This, in turn, will open up new markets and boost income for growers.

Highlighting the dependence of the majority of Kashmiris on the horticulture sector, Basheer said any benefit to this sector will positively impact the economy of all associated with it.

“With improved connectivity, farmers will have easier access to markets, reducing transportation costs and ensuring fresher produce reaches consumers,” he said.“This development is expected to enhance the overall economy of Kashmir, empowering farmers and stimulating growth in the horticulture industry.”

In a statement issued to KNO, the valley-based fruit growers/dealers, under the banner of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, expressed pride and jubilation that the valley is now connected through a railway track with the rest of the country.

The union expressed heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team for dedicating to the nation the Banihal-Khari-Sumbar-Sangaldan Railway line along with the first Electric Train from Baramulla to Sangaldan.

They praised the PM and his team for their efforts in introducing railway facilities for the general public through the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link.

“The introduction and operation of this railway system are expected to provide facilities to the general masses, particularly Valley Based Fruit Growers/Dealers, for the transportation of their fruits from the Valley to various destinations across the country,” the statement said.

Bashir Ahmad Basheer, on behalf of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, also thanked PM Modi for inaugurating the railway facility -(KNO)