Snow Disrupts Traffic, Minor Avalanche In Sonamarg

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Amid the ongoing snow, transport service was disrupted in Sonamarg due to slippery conditions of roads.

Authorities confirmed to news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a minor avalanche occurred in Hung Stretch area on Monday without causing any damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities restricted vehicular movement beyond Ganganger in Sonmarg and allowed only vehicles equipped with anti-skid chains to travel from Z-Morh tunnel to Sonmarg for the safety of commuters.

The district administration in Ganderbal, meanwhile, mobilized resources to address issues caused by snow. They deployed personnel from various agencies including Police, Tourism, civil administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Gund component to manage the situation effectively.

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) also started snow clearance on Sonamarg road to restore accessibility but an incident resulting in damage to mirrors due to snow cutter machine at Hotel Imperial Resort halted the operation.

Read Also Kashmir's honesty on display: Sonamarg resident returns lost phone to foreigner Kashmir fruit growers welcome new railway connectivity

Authorities have advised travellers to exercise caution and adhere to advisories issued by local authorities during inclement weather -(KNO)