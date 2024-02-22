               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kashmir's Honesty On Display: Sonamarg Resident Returns Lost Phone To Foreigner


2/22/2024 9:09:39 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) In a rare act of honesty and kindness, a local resident of Sonamarg, Abdul Rashid Sheikh returned a mobile phone to a foreign female tourist.

The tourist, whose identity remains undisclosed, had lost her expensive smartphone while exploring the picturesque landscapes of Sonamarg.

According to the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the incident occurred when the tourist found her smartphone was missing, causing distress and concern.

However, Sheikh, who had found the phone, returned it to her.

The tourist got emotional and was seen crying and hugging Sheikh. She thanked him for the noble act and praised the local community for their warmth and willingness to help a stranger -(KNO)

