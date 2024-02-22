J & K Govt Asks Teachers To Attend Schools From Feb-21

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid inclement weather conditions, School Education Department Tuesday clarified that there will be no rescheduling for reopening of schools for teachers and students.
Administrative Secretary School Education Department, Piyush Singla said that the scheduled date for reopening of schools for teachers and students remains stand.
“There is no question of extending the winter vacations for teaching staff,” he said.
Singla clarified that the teaching staff shall report back to their respective schools on February-21.
Pertinently, in November-2023, School Education Department had announced closure of schools in a phased manner in Kashmir division from November-28-2023 to February-29-2024. Read Also Student Enrolment: Data Suggests J&K Experienced Major Changes In 5 Yrs SED Refutes News About Lack of Teachers in Govt Schools
For primary level classes up to 8th standard, the vacations were announced from November-28 to February-29-2024.
However, from 9th standard onwards upto 12th standard, the vacations were announced from December-11 to February-29-2024 respectively.
The School Education Department had ordered that the teaching staff shall report back to their respective schools on February-21-2024, so that they remain available for making arrangements regarding preparation of ensuing examinations.
