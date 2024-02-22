Snow Disrupts Normal Life In Kashmir Valley

According to the reports the Kashmir valley and some parts of Jammu division continued to experience fresh snowfall including the summer capital of the Union Territory, Srinagar where a snowfall of 5.5 mm was recorded till 05:30 PM.

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) started affecting J&K on February 18 and under its influence, many areas received fresh snowfall for the third consecutive day while after receiving rains for two straight days, Srinagar experienced a fresh snowfall today.

According to the local Meteorological department, Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort and Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a snowfall of 28.0 mm today till 05:30 PM while Pahalgam received a snowfall of 27.7 mm today.

As per the reports, Sonamarg has recorded a snow depth of 5 ft in the last two days while Gulmarg has recorded a snow depth of 3.5 to 4 feet.

In plains of south Kashmir, snow depth ranged from 3 inches to 9 inches today, reports said.

Flight Operations Cancelled

At least 23 flight operations were cancelled in wake of the fresh snowfall and low visibility in Srinagar.

Director Srinagar International Airport, Javid Anjum said that 11 flights were operated while 23 were cancelled due to the bad weather conditions. The flight operation has been completely suspended now, he said.

MAJOR ROADS CLOSED

Due to the fresh wet spell, the major roads and highways including Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Mughal Road, Bandipora-Gurez Road and others continued to remain closed for vehicular movement.

The officials had said that heavy rains triggered landslides and shooting stones along NH-44. The landslides blocked the road at Dalwas, Mehad-Cafeteria, Ramban, Chamlwas and Gangroo while the shooting stones occurred at T2, Jaiswal bridge, Gangro, Marog and other places along NH-44 on Monday.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) is still blocked due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at several places. People are advised to avoid journey on NH-44 till the weather improves and the road is clear,” the officials said.

TRAIN SERVICES

At least six train services were cancelled today due to the inclement weather conditions.

Officials in the Railway said that six trains were cancelled today while many others got delayed due to bad weather conditions.

EXAMS POSTPONED

In wake of the prevailing weather conditions, the authorities in the University of Kashmir postponed all examinations scheduled for tomorrow.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that due to inclement weather conditions, all examinations of University of Kashmir which are scheduled to be held on 21st of February 2024 stand postponed. Fresh dates shall be issued soon,” KU officials said.

Authorities in Islamia College have also postponed the examinations scheduled for tomorrow

“In continuation to this office notification No/ICS/Exam: 563/D2-20 dated 06.02.2023 the examination of UG 6th Semester (batch 2020 backlog) scheduled on 21.02.2024 (Wednesday) is postponed and shall now be held on 24.02.2024 (Saturday),” the official handout said.

Besides, all the internal/practical/Continuous assessment examination scheduled on 21.02.2024 stands postponed. Fresh dates shall be communicated to the students by the respective departments, it added.

FORECAST

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate snow at many places till afternoon and late afternoon tomorrow. There will be gradual improvement thereafter following which no significant weather activity is expected till February 27, he said.

About Jammu division, he said on February 21, intermittent light to moderate snow and rain is expected over many places till late afternoon, evening and gradual improvement thereafter following which no significant weather activity till February 27.

ADVISORY

In view of heavy to very heavy snowfall over few middle & higher reaches during the last 2 days, the travelers and tourists are advised to follow administration and traffic police advisory.

“General public over hilly areas are advised not to venture in Avalanche prone areas & sloppy areas,” the local MeT said.

AVALANCHE WARNING

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has issued an avalanche warning for 10 districts, saying that low danger level avalanches are likely to occur above 2200 metres over Anantnag & Kulgam districts in the next 24 hours.

Avalanche with Medium danger level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over Bandipora & Baramulla districts in next 24 hours.

Further, Avalanche with HIGH Danger Level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Kupwara & Ganderbal districts in next 24 hours.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.

HELPLINE NUMBER ESTABLISHED

Jammu and Kashmir Police established multiple helpline numbers in the Valley in wake of the fresh snowfall.

Officials said that Police established helpline numbers in Kulgam, Ganderbal and Awantipora.

