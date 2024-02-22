KPDCL Geared Up Amidst Heavy Snowfall

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SEs, EEs directed to ensure safety of KPDCL field workers as restoration works continue

Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Mussarat Islam, today said that KPDCLs frontline workers are fully geared up in post-snow restoration works, even as heavy snow has caused disruptions especially in North Kashmir districts and some parts of South Kashmir.

In a statement released to the press today afternoon, the MD said five 33 kV feeders out of 120 are presently under fault, while 76 out of 1118 HT 11 kV feeders are down, in view of heavy snowfall in parts of Electric Divisions Handwara, Baramulla & Kupwara, where damage to power infrastructure due to heavy snowfall has also been reported.

“Five 33 kV feeders under fault have been reported from North Kashmir districts of Kupwara and Baramulla. Efforts are on to restore the feeders under fault, but the same would require road connectivity especially in those districts where upper reaches have been cut off due to snow,” he said, urging consumers residing in these areas to exercise patience.



The statement added that 33 kV Gurez line has been charged partially while as 33 kV tap lines Keran, Machhil and Tangdar is under fault. Similarly, 33 kV Wanpoh-Qazigund line is also charged partially.



In 11 kV category, 39 out of the 76 feeders are under fault in Baramulla and Kupwara Districts, while as 12 in Budgam, 08 in Shopian-Pulwama. 05 feeders each are under fault in Srinagar and Anantnag-Pulwama districts, the statement added.



He further stated that all feeders in capital city Srinagar are operational, along with majority of the 11 kV feeders in other districts like Ganderbal, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Shopian.

MD KPDCL also directed SEs of O&M Circles and Executive Engineers of all Electric & STD Divisions to personally monitor restoration measures following heavy snowfall. He also emphasized upon the Subdivisional Officers to ensure that the field workers take all safety measures by using safety gadgets (PPE) like helmets, gloves, harness belts, and using earthing roads while restoring power supply.

Presently, all Executive Engineers of Sub Transmission Division in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Sopore, Bijbehara are monitoring the status of Receiving Stations across Kashmir Division, the statement added.

MD urged the consumers to follow KPDCL's official media handles to get regular updates about restoration works currently underway. He said the figures will be updated in the evening and shared on its official social media platforms.