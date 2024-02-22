               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kashmir University Postpones All Exams Scheduled For Tomorrow


2/22/2024 9:09:31 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The University of Kashmir on Tuesday said that all examinations scheduled to be held tomorrow have been postponed in view of the bad weather conditions.

According to an order, assistant controller examination said that the fresh dates will be notified separately

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that due to inclement weather conditions, all examinations of University of Kashmir which are scheduled to be held on 21 of February 2024 stand postponed. Fresh dates shall be issued soon,” it said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also KU Postpones All Exams Scheduled Today, Tomorrow Parliament Passes Bill To Curb Exam Malpractices

MENAFN22022024000215011059ID1107886727

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search