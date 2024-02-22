Article 370 Was Biggest Hurdle In J & K's Development, Says PM Modi In Jammu

Modi also said that after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir, which is now a Union Territory, has witnessed balanced development across regions and in all sectors.

Addressing a rally after launching multiple projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and projects worth Rs 13,500 crore for other parts of the country, he also said the government has reached people's doorstep in Jammu and Kashmir the first time.

“This is Modi's guarantee and this will continue,” he said.

The prime minister said Article 370 was the main hurdle in bringing all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP government has abrogated it.

“The government whose priority is the welfare of just one family cannot think of the welfare of the common people. I am happy to see Jammu and Kashmir is getting free from the dynastic rule,” he said

“A developed India means a developed Jammu and Kashmir.”

Modi said the common people of Jammu and Kashmir got assurance of social justice mentioned in the Constitution for first time after abrogation of Art 370.“There is a lot of enthusiasm in the whole world today about a developing Jammu and Kashmir.”

Referring to the projects which he either inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for, Modi said it was a remarkable day for Jammu and Kashmir.“The projects in Jammu and Kashmir will propel holistic development of the region,” he said.

The prime minister said that a record number of schools, colleges and universities were established in India in last 10 years, with 50 new degree colleges set up in Jammu and Kashmir alone.

The development projects which Modi launched or laid the foundation stone for include those related to education, railways, aviation and road sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

While projects for other parts of the country include IITs, IIMs and central universities.

Modi also distributed appointment letters to about 1,500 newly recruited government employees of Jammu and Kashmir and interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu' programme.

