CRPF Trooper Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest During Duty Hours In Wavura Kupwara

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) A CRPF trooper died of a suspected cardiac arrest during duty hours in Wavura area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

An official told GNS that one Mohan Lal, SI Rank, of 162 Batallion, complained of acute chest pain and subsequently fell unconscious during duty hours at Wavura.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The trooper was taken to SDH Sogam, where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival”, the official said.

Confirming the death of the trooper, a police official told GNS that as per the doctors the CRPF man has died of cardiac arrest. (GNS)