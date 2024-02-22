Several Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport Due To Snowfall

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Several flights have been cancelled at Srinagar International Airport, and the operation is likely to be fully suspended in view of bad weather conditions, officials said on Tuesday.

Director Srinagar Srinagar International Airport Javed Anjum told the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that many flights have been cancelled due to bad weather conditions, and the exact number of cancellations cannot be revealed.

He said that many flights of Indigo and others are on stand-by mode, and the operations are likely to be suspended completely in view of heavy snowfall in Srinagar.

As per weather office, snowfall is expected to continue in parts of Kashmir until evening or late night-(KNO)