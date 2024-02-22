J&K CIC Operators Pen Open Letter To PM Seek Regularisation, Salary Hike

The letter states that the CIC Operators, despite possessing advanced qualifications such as MCA, MSc, and BE/B degrees have served tirelessly for over two decades and their efforts often go unnoticed amidst the challenges of rural development.

They express their steadfast commitment to their mission despite receiving a nominal monthly salary of Rs 10,000, which equates to a mere Rs 333 per day, an amount woefully inadequate in the face of skyrocketing inflation.

The letter recounts pivotal moments in their journey, including the landmark decision in 2014 by the Jammu & Kashmir Cabinet to regularize their services, recognizing the crucial role played by CIC Operators in rural development initiatives. Subsequent government orders and endorsements from high-level committees and legal authorities further solidified their position within the RDD.

“Subsequently, in 2016, the Rural Development Department took a momentous

stride by creating 172 Data Entry Operator posts in Rural Development

D

epartment through a Government order 320-RD & PR of 2016 dated

14.12.2016, aligning seamlessly with cabinet directives to regularize our

services under Special Provision Act(2010),” the letter states.



The letter added that despite these promising developments, the CIC Operators find themselves grappling with the harsh reality of stagnant salaries, pleading for a revision commensurate with their qualifications and contributions. Their appeals to the government have seemingly fallen on deaf ears, prompting this heartfelt plea to the Prime Minister for intervention during his visit to Jammu on February 20, 2024.

“We have faithfully & dedicatedly served in the RDD department for over 20 years. Despite our unwavering dedication, our plea for justice and acknowledgment has gone unnoticed,” CIC Operators of RDD told Kashmir Observer.

President CIC Operators Association Jammu & Kashmir, Naeem Siddiqui said that there has been no intervention from any side and they have pinned their hopes on the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The open letter urges the Prime Minister Modi to lend his compassionate ear to their plight and address their genuine concerns. It calls for the prompt regularization of their services under the Jammu & Kashmir Special Provision Act (2010) and a fair and dignified salary revision.

The CIC Operators have expressed their unwavering faith in the Prime Minister's leadership and emphasize the potential impact of his intervention, not only on their spirits but also on reaffirming the government's commitment to grassroots development initiatives.

