Unidentified Body Recovered In Central Kashmir's Budgam, Probe Launched

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An unidentified body was recovered in Sanzipora area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the body of the man was found by locals who accordingly informed the police.
He said that the body has been recovered from the spot, and his identification is being ascertained.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and have started further investigation in this regard.
