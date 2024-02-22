J & K Has Natural Connect With PM Modi: Singh

The minister visited the venue - Maulana Azad Stadium - accompanied by senior central government officials and a team of Jammu and Kashmir administration led by the divisional commissioner of Jammu.

Billboards and hoardings carrying Modi's pictures and BJP flags have come up across the city, especially along the Jammu-Airport road to welcome the prime minister.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Jammu region after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Earlier on April 24, 2022, Modi had addressed a rally in Palli Panchayat in Samba district.

“There is a huge amount of excitement on the eve of the prime minister's official visit to Jammu, with people eagerly awaiting his arrival. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a natural connect with him,” the minister said, after reviewing the arrangements.

He said virtually every citizen of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir wants to be a part of the programme.

“I am glad that both the society and the administration have got together to make adequate arrangements for it,” he said.

He said the prime minister will inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 30,000 crore during the programme.

“These projects have been executed by the Union ministries of education, civil aviation, railways and petroleum,” he said, reiterating that the prime minister has accorded high priority to the infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister recalled that the biggest-ever development package for Jammu and Kashmir in the last 70 years was granted by Modi soon after taking over as the prime minister.

The minister said Modi has not only given a huge amount of support to the development of the region but also sought to break away the mental barriers that existed by bringing about the constitutional changes which happened in August, 2019, referring to the abrogation of Article 370.

