Letter To Editor | Wind Power Energy Potential

This refers to the article titled“Why isn't J&K tapping into its Wind Energy potential” by Dr Muzaffar Bhat published in The Kashmir Observer newspaper on Feb 13th 2024. The author has beautifully enlightened the concept of the wind energy which remains unexplored in J&K till day.

In contrast to this, states like Gujarat,Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are way ahead and are doing great work in this sector. If the same would be replicated in J&K also I'm certain that this would be a great step towards tapping clean energy and would also help overcome the electricity crisis as well. I would really appreciate it if the J&K Govt puts its Wind Energy Policy into operation by exploring this potential in Reasi, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg,Yusmarg and other areas where we see fast winds blowing across the year. Wind Energy is a clean energy source and should be explored in J&K without any delay.

Zainab Muzaffar



