Srinagar To Have 200 Electric Buses By Dec 2025: SSCL

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- To further electrify the public transport system in Srinagar, the Srinagar Smart City Ltd (SSCL) will be increasing the number of electric buses by a hundred in the summer capital by December 2025, General Manager SSCL, Anuj Kumar Malhotra said on Wednesday.
There would be a total of 200 e-buses in Srinagar by the end of the year 2025, procurement process of which is underway, Malhotra said addressing media here.
Lessening the demand on private cars and addressing the growing environmental challenges with an eco-friendly approach are the main objectives of introducing electric buses in Srinagar, Malhotra added.
He claimed that the Prime Minister's Seva Scheme, which aims to electrify urban settlements in the country, will cover the cost of purchasing the additional 100 e-buses.
"The Prime Minister has a vision to electrify all urban settlements in the country by 2030 because he is dedicated to improving the lives of city dwellers," said Malhotra.
Malhotra said the effort to completely electrify the public transport industry in the summer capital would involve purchasing more e-buses over the course of the next few years.
“As stated earlier, e-buses have the potential to mitigate environmental pollution in Srinagar-that is, if the public supports and adopts the service,” he added.
