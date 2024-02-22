J & K Tops In Delivering E-Services: Report

The NeSDA Way Forward Report

2023 report released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India, a copy of which also lies with

Kashmir Observer

shows that

Jammu

& Kashmir dominated with 1,117 e-services mapped on the NeSDA Dashboard.

According to the report, of the total 16,487 e-services provided across States/UTs,

Jammu and Kashmir provides the maximum (1117) number of e-Services, across States/UTs.

The report states that J&K, Kerala, Assam and Odisha provide 100% of their services through their identified Single Unified Service Delivery Portal i.e., e-UNNAT, e-Sevanam, Sewa Setuand Odisha One, respectively.

Chief Executive Officer Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), Anuradha Gupta, told

Kashmir Observer

that through e-governance the government is currently providing 1117 online services in J&K, and that they are in consultation with other departments to bring ten more services on e-platform.

“We are in the process of developing more services for the people. We are working on adding 10 more services which will be available for the people most likely by next month,” she said.

She said that soon

after the instructions from the top level administration and LG's office, they coordinated with the departments and under the guidance of the IT department they brought the public services under a single window for ensuring increased transparency, and effectiveness for citizen services.

“As and when any department informs us about bringing any service on E-platform, we will start working with the concerned department to bring that service online,” she added.

The report further states, for the Unified Service Delivery Portal Service, which integrates services across departments to provide better service availability to ensure entitlements are available on the cloud, and enhance the ease of doing business, and integrate a number of technologies for development activities, Jammu and Kashmir stands on top of the list with 100 % e-services available on the identified single unified service delivery portal- e-UNNAT.

The report states that of over 1118 e-services on e-UNNAT – J&K portal, it has received 55,26,245 applications and has made 12,87,533 certificated deliveries within PSGA.

