Speedy Trial For Drug Offences: J&K Gets Five Special Courts

According to an order by government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, sanction has been accorded to establishment of one each Special Court at Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama and Srinagar. In all, sanction has been accorded for creation for 50 posts, 10 each for the courts, to the extent of number of posts.

The posts include one each of Presiding Officer (District and Sessions Judge), PA cum Sr. Scale Stenographer, Section Officer (Reader), Head Assistant (Nazir), Criminal Clerk (Senior Assistant), Copyist (Junior Assistant), Misc Clerk (Junior Assistant), Driver Grade-Il and Orderly (2 each for one court).

The posts shall be created in the applicable Pay Levels prescribed in the Recruitment Rules governing the services, the order said. The Recruitment Rules shall be amended accordingly, it added.

The order comes days over 50 days after the Chief Secretary impressed upon the administration to put the ball rolling for establishment of NDPS courts for speedy trial of the accused under this legislation.

At the 8th UT level Apex committee meeting of NCORD on January 1, the Chief Secretary had also stressed to deal with the drug menace very forcefully to weed it out from J&K.

He had stressed upon police on using resources optimally to gather information and laying hands over the big suppliers“who are pivotal in supporting this illicit trade here”.

