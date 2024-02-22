Manager Missing After Allegedly Embezzling Rs 33 Lakh At Tral Bank, Case Filed

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A branch manager of Ellaquai Dehati Bank in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district is missing after allegedly embezzling Rs 33 Lakh by tampering signatures.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the branch manager identified as Me'raj Alam son of Mohd Nazir of Bihar is missing since February 17.
He said that he has allegedly embezzled Rs 33 lakhs by tampering signatures of several account holders.
A case FIR number 13/2024 U/S 409 IPC registered has been registered at police station Tral and further investigation has been taken up.
