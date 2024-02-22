Manager Missing After Allegedly Embezzling Rs 33 Lakh At Tral Bank, Case Filed

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the branch manager identified as Me'raj Alam son of Mohd Nazir of Bihar is missing since February 17.

He said that he has allegedly embezzled Rs 33 lakhs by tampering signatures of several account holders.

A case FIR number 13/2024 U/S 409 IPC registered has been registered at police station Tral and further investigation has been taken up.

