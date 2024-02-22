Govt Notifies Drugs, Diagnostics To Be Available Free Of Cost At J&K Health Centres

According to an order, at least 65 drugs and 38 diagnostics will now be available free of cost in Primary Health Centres and Sub-Centres across Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect.



Notably, NHM J&K had proposed to increase the number of drugs and diagnostics at Health & Wellness Centres and had also suggested to constitute a committee to examine and recommend the list.

Accordingly, a committee was set up for finalisation of the list of free drugs and diagnostics to be made available at Heath and Wellness Centres in line with recommendations of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, states the order.

The order states that based on the recommendations submitted by the committee the list of free drugs and diagnostics is notified and will be made available at Primary Health Centres and Sub-Centre in Jammu and Kashmir.

