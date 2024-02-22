IPL 2024 To Kick Start On 22 March

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) RANCHI- The much-anticipated Indian Premier League is all set to kick start on March 22 and despite the coinciding 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, it will be held entirely in India, league chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Tuesday.
According to details, the Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April and May. This is the main reason why the schedule for the IPL's 17th edition has not been unveiled yet.
Dhumal said only the schedule of the first 15 days will be announced and the roster for the remaining games will be decided after the announcement of the general election dates.
The dates of the Lok Sabha polls are expected to be announced early next month.
“We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India,” PTI quoted Dhumal as saying. Read Also J&K Cricketers Rasikh Salam, Abid Mushtaq To Play In IPL 2024 IPL Auction: Which Players Will Teams Bid For?
The IPL was held overseas (South Africa) in 2009 and the 2014 edition was partially held in the UAE due to the general elections. While the tournament was held in India in 2029 despite the elections.
The final is likely to be held on May 26, considering the T20 World Cup begins within days of the cash-rich league's conclusion.
India will play their opening World Cup fixture against Ireland in New York on June 5 while the ICC showpiece begins with the USA and Canada clash on June 1.
As is the norm, the IPL opener will be played between the last year's finalists, the winners Chennai Super Kings in this case and runners-up Gujarat Titans.
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the league after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹24.75 crore in the players' auction for the 2024 season was held in December last year.
