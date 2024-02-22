Avalanche Blocks Sindh Stream In Sonamarg

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar -An avalanche has blocked Sindh stream in Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir, changing the course of the waterbody, officials said here on Wednesday.
An avalanche struck the Hung area of Sonamarg on Srinagar-Leh road, blocking the flow of water in the Sindh stream, they said.
The blockade caused by the avalanche debris forced a change in the course of the stream and water started flowing over the road adjacent to it, the officials said.
Authorities have pressed heavy machinery into service to clear the debris of the avalanche so that the waterbody takes its original course.
Kashmir witnessed“moderate” to“heavy” snowfall over the past three days, increasing the possibility of avalanches in hilly and mountainous areas of the valley. Read Also Warmer Winters Amplify Avalanche Risks in Kashmir: Experts Massive Avalanche Hits Sonamarg
