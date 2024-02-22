Forest Official's 'Shepherd' Remarks Spark Outrage

It may be in place to mention that the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Langate Forest Division, placed an on duty Forest Guard posted at forest check-post Langate under suspension and attached him with Range Officer Rafiabad for not adhering to the official dress code.



The DFO concerned, in his order, referred to the suspended Forest Guard as a 'shepherded'. The insulting remarks made against a particular community, however, did not augur well with some politicians, who referred to the terminology as 'insulting' and demanded an action against him.

PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti demanded immediate action against the DFO concerned. The former Chief Minister also lashed at the DFO Langate for disregarding the importance of 'Pheran'.

“During my surprise inspection of forest check-post Langate on Feb 17, at 12:25 pm, one forest official namely Bashir Ahmad Dhobi, Forest Guard was found wearing Pheran and looking like a shepherd. The territorial forest officials are part of the disciplined force and are always duty bound to wear proper dress code while performing their duties at sensitive postings,” reads the order, copy of which lies with Kashmir observer.

The disciplinary action against the erring forest official was initiated on 17th

of this month.



The order for suspension and subsequent attachment of the forest guard, identified as Bashir Ahmad Dhobi, was issued by the DFO concerned, who as per the order, has claimed to have found Dhobi wearing a Pheran, instead of a proper uniform during office hours.

“Therefore, pending departmental enquiry, Shri Bashir Ahmad Dhobi forest guard is hereby placed under suspension and is attached with Range Officer Rafiabad with immediate effect. The range officer Mawar shall make internal arrangements in place of the suspended official till suitable staff is posted in the said check-post, it adds.



After facing a backlash, the concerned DFO obliterated the

word shepherd later and issued a rebuttal, claiming the mention inadvertently crept is hereby expunged from the records.

“As mentioned in forest order No 43 of 2023-24 dated 17.02.2024 issued under endorsement No/LGT /Estt/ 2023-24/3628-32 dated 17.02.2024. Further Range Officer Mawar is directed to expedite his enquiry report in the matter within five days for taking appropriate action as warranted under rules at this end in this regard,” reads revised order of the DFO Langate Forest Division.

