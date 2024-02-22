Two Brothers Suffocate To Death In North Kashmir's Bandipora

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Two brothers, who were students of a religious seminary died due to suffocation in North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the Darasgah officials found the children and their father unconscious.

“Despite being rushed to the nearby hospital, the boys couldn't be revived,”he said, adding that their father is undergoing treatment at district hospital Bandipora.

The deceased children have been identified as Muneer Ahmad Chechi, 10, and Tanveer Ahmad Chechi, 9, sons of Qasim Ahmad Chechi from Malangam, Bandipora.

He said the police is investigation the incident and preliminary findings suggest suffocation as the cause of death.