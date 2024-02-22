Administrative Council Approves Start-Up Policy 2024-27 For J&K

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Government of Jammu &Kashmir will setup a Venture Capital Fund of Rs. 250 Crores and will infuse maximum of Rs. 25 Crores as an initial fund to this venture capital fund.

The venture capital fund so created shall invest primarily in recognized start-ups of Jammu & Kashmir. The Department shall work out detailed modalities for creation of venture fund and its usage in consultation with Finance Department.

The department may also work out a mechanism to facilitate

allotment of

land to start-ups having good potential for growth. There is also a provision of one-time assistance as

Seed Funding up to Rs.20 lakhs ( 4 equal instalments)

to

be provided to start-ups recognized by JKEDI

which is nodal agency for

start –ups. For seed funding

there is capping of

25 start-ups per year

which is a

decision based upon available budget

and

desire to

support

a manageable

number of start-ups effectively.

The Government is committed to establish

2000 start-ups in three years

but

by providing

seed funding

to

a smaller

number of

carefully

selected

start-ups,

the Government can prioritize

quantity over quality for long term economic growth. This will also ensure that

the resources are utilized efficiently. The budgetary support for implementation of Start-up Policy for a period of three years will be Rs.

39.60 Crores.

In order to nurture and inspire entrepreneurial talent of J&K by creating a vibrant and robust start-up eco-system in the UT. The Government felt that there is

a need to

re-furbish

the

existing start-up policy

issued in the year 2018 and

bring

new policy

suited to

meet model challenges

in this sector

in the UT of J&K.

The feedback received from various stakeholder consultations by

Industries and Commerce Department,

need

was felt to

strengthen

the incubation

and

acceleration eco-system for

start-ups

which has been addressed in the current policy.





The implementation of this scheme in UT shall be

monitored by a High Powered Committee headed by Chief Secretary and

implemented

by a

Task Force Committee

headed by Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce.

The policy provides for providing entrepreneurship facilities to students, women

and support to the entrepreneurs through Government/ Private/ High Net worth individuals for setting up of start-ups.

