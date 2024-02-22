Administrative Council Approves Start-Up Policy 2024-27 For J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) JAMMU- Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved J&K start-up policy 2024-27 in supersession to the Start-up Policy notified in the year 2018. The policy has the objective of setting up 2000 new Start-ups in Jammu & Kashmir in the next 5 years.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
The Government of Jammu &Kashmir will setup a Venture Capital Fund of Rs. 250 Crores and will infuse maximum of Rs. 25 Crores as an initial fund to this venture capital fund.
The venture capital fund so created shall invest primarily in recognized start-ups of Jammu & Kashmir. The Department shall work out detailed modalities for creation of venture fund and its usage in consultation with Finance Department.
allotment of
land to start-ups having good potential for growth. There is also a provision of one-time assistance as
Seed Funding up to Rs.20 lakhs ( 4 equal instalments)
to
be provided to start-ups recognized by JKEDI
which is nodal agency for
start –ups. For seed funding
there is capping of
25 start-ups per year
which is a
decision based upon available budget
and
desire to
support
a manageable
number of start-ups effectively.
The Government is committed to establish
2000 start-ups in three years
but
by providing
seed funding
to
a smaller
number of
carefully
selected
start-ups,
the Government can prioritize
quantity over quality for long term economic growth. This will also ensure that
the resources are utilized efficiently. The budgetary support for implementation of Start-up Policy for a period of three years will be Rs.
39.60 Crores.
In order to nurture and inspire entrepreneurial talent of J&K by creating a vibrant and robust start-up eco-system in the UT. The Government felt that there is
a need to
re-furbish
the
existing start-up policy
issued in the year 2018 and
bring
new policy
suited to
meet model challenges
in this sector
in the UT of J&K.
The feedback received from various stakeholder consultations by
Industries and Commerce Department,
need
was felt to
strengthen
the incubation
and
acceleration eco-system for
start-ups
which has been addressed in the current policy.
The implementation of this scheme in UT shall be
monitored by a High Powered Committee headed by Chief Secretary and
implemented
by a
Task Force Committee
headed by Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce.
The policy provides for providing entrepreneurship facilities to students, women
and support to the entrepreneurs through Government/ Private/ High Net worth individuals for setting up of start-ups.
