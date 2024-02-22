Administrative Council Approves Development Of 7 New Industrial Estates

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) JAMMU- Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded administrative approval for the development of seven new Industrial Estates in the UT of J&K spread over 5290 kanals of land for an amount of Rs. 304.51 Crores .
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
The estimated investment
in these seven new Industrial Estates is Rs. 8700.16 Crores
with
employment potential of 28376 persons.
These 7 new Industrial Estates are situated at Banderpora Budgam, Sempora Medicity, Srinagar, Bhagthali, Kathua, Karandi, Samba, Trenz, Shopian,
Hariparigam Tral Pulwama
and Khunmoh, Pantha Chowk Srinagar.
New Industrial Estate Banderpora Budgam involving 64 kanals of State Land
shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 22.74 crore
by
IRCON. The Project would attract investment to the extent of Rs. 78.12 Crore and generate 735 employments.
New Industrial Estate at Sempora Medicity, Srinagar involving 517 kanals of State Read Also J&K Govt Amends Industrial Development Policy Fix Timeline For Completion Of Work On New Industrial Estates: J&K CS To Officers
land
shall be
developed at an estimated cost of Rs.
22.60 crore by IRCON. The Project would attract an investment of Rs.1825.45 Crore and has employment generation potential of around 11643 (approx.)
New Industrial Estate at Bhagthali, Kathua involving 2949 kanals of State Land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 83.13 Crore by NBCC. The Project will attract investment of Rs.4599.89 crore and
has employment potential of around 8278 (approx.)
New Industrial Estate at Karandi, Samba involving 460 kanals of State/Private land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 34.45 Crores
by NBCC. The Project will attract investment of Rs.756.89 crore has employment potential of around 3965 (approx.).
The new Industrial
Estate at Trenz, Shopian
involving
500 kanals of State land shall be developed
at an estimated
cost of Rs. 68.06 crores by NBCC.
The Project will attract investment of Rs.850 crore has employment potential of around 900 (approx.)
New Industrial Estate at Hariparigam Tral Pulwama involving of 200 kanals of land
shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 28.17 Crores
by NBCC. The Project will attract investment of Rs.124.81 crore and has employment potential of around 2500 (approx.).
New Industrial Estate at Khunmoh, Pantha Chowk Srinagar involving 600 kanals of land
shall be developed at an estimated cost of
Rs. 45.36
Crores by IRCON. The Project will attract investment of Rs.465 crore and has employment potential of around 355 (approx.)
